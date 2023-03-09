Suspect sought in Calgary Central Library attack that left senior unconscious

The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of the suspect in an attack on a senior at the Calgary Central Library.

According to police, the senior was at a computer station on the fourth floor of the library on the afternoon of Oct. 9, 2022, when he stepped away to ask a staff member for help.

He returned and found an unknown man seated at the computer where the senior was still logged in.

The senior asked the man to move and the man got up, only to return with another chair and position himself next to the senior.

Police say the disagreement escalated into a fight, with the senior being knocked unconscious after being thrown to the ground. The suspect allegedly struck the senior in the face multiple times before fleeing the library.

The senior was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect is described as:

A young man of unconfirmed age;

Having a slim build;

Having black hair that had been dyed blond;

Wearing a jacket with a blue, purple and grey pattern; and

Wearing dark pants and brown loafers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the attack is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.