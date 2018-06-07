Police are on the lookout for a male suspect wanted in connection with an incident where a woman was groped several times inside a store in northeast Calgary.

Investigators say that the victim was in the Real Canadian Superstore on 20 Avenue N.E. at about 10:50 p.m. on June 5 when a man touched her backside as she went to pick up a shopping basket.

Thinking the contact may have been accidental; the woman did not challenge the suspect and instead continued on her way into the store.

A few minutes later, the suspect walked by the victim again, touched her buttocks and quickly walked away, joining up with a woman and child further away in the same aisle.

The victim again did not challenge the suspect.

Once she was in the checkout line, she spotted him again, with the woman and child, in another line.

The woman told the cashier about the events in the store and asked for help to get to her car in the parking lot as she didn’t feel safe because of the suspect.

While waiting for the employee, the suspect walked by her several times until he finally reached out and grabbed her again.

This time, the victim slapped the suspect, causing him to run out of the store.

A subsequent investigation has uncovered CCTV footage of the suspect, who is described as:

Middle Eastern descent

Wearing a white t-shirt and grey pants

It’s believed the suspect drove away in a tan-coloured minivan, possibly a Honda.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org