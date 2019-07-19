Lethbridge police are investigating after a 51-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted by two males Thursday night around 10 p.m. in an alley on the north side.

The victim told police she was walking through the alley along the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue North, when she ran into two men, who asked for money.

When she said she didn’t have any, they sexually assaulted her.

The two men fled the area on bicycles. The woman called police, and was taken to hospital.

The first suspect was described as an Aboriginal male, around six feet tall, wearing jeans.

The second suspecct was described as an Aboriginal male, with short hair and a pock-marked face. He was wearing a dark sweatshirt and jeans.

Police are requesting that anyone in the surrounding area contact them if they have security cameras of if they saw or heard anything suspicious between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Anyone with information can call the police at 403-328-4444 or else Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.