Suspect sought in Lethbridge stabbing

Lethbridge police are looking for help to find a suspect in connection with a weekend stabbing.

At 1:37 a.m. on June 10, officers responded to the scene of a fight in the 400 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South, police say.

A short time later, police were notified about an injured man who'd entered a nearby business.

"Upon arrival, police located a 38-year-old male with injuries sustained as a result of a stabbing," police said in a statement.

"He was subsequently transported to Chinook Regional Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries."

Investigation determined the victim and one of his acquaintances had gotten into a fight with an unknown man.

Police are now looking for the suspect, who is described as an Indigenous man between 20 and 25 years old with short hair. He was wearing a grey sweater, black shorts and black and white shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.