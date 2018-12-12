RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection with a rash of thefts and frauds in Banff and Canmore that took place in early December.

Officials say between December 2 and 10, a man allegedly entered a number of businesses in the two communities with the intent of stealing wallets and purses from other shoppers and employees.

Police also believe that the same suspect has been using stolen credit cards at various other businesses, arguing with staff and insisting that each of the purchases be separated into less than $100 per transaction so as to use the ‘tap’ feature associated with the cards.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian

30 to 40 years old

5’8” to 5’10” (173 to 178 cm) tall

short dark hair

clean shaven face

Because of this incident, Banff RCMP is reminding the public to protect their security by keeping a close eye on their wallets and purses. Businesses are also asked to watch for suspicious individuals who are trying to access restricted areas or are attempting to use credit cards in a questionable fashion.

Anyone with information about the above incident or any other suspicious activity is asked to contact Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.