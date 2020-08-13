CALGARY -- A 19-year-old High River man, already facing robbery and assault charges in B.C., was arrested at the local RCMP detachment after surrendering in connection with a July armed convenience store robbery.

Elijah Hamilton now faces charges in connection with two robberies where bear spray was discharged.

Hamilton was apprehended in B.C.'s Columbia Valley on July 29, 2020 following an RCMP investigation into a July 21 armed robbery at an Esso station in Kimberley, B.C.

The 19-year-old was charged with multiple offences including:

Robbery

Having masked face with intent to commit an indictable offence

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a firearm without license

Pointing a firearm

A second suspect, 28-year-old Cody Presnell of Radium, B.C., also faces charges in connection with the July 21 robbery.

Hamilton was released from custody in B.C. ahead of his scheduled appearance in Cranbrook provincial court on Sept. 14.

After returning to Alberta, Hamilton surrendered in person earlier this week to the High River RCMP detachment. Sgt. Jason Cann confirms Hamilton was arrested in connection with a July 12 robbery at a Circle K store in High River where an employee was threatened and hit with bear spray.

The High River man faces several charges in connection with the robbery at the Circle K store. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks provincial court on Aug. 21