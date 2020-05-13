CALGARY -- Police confirm the suspect vehicle in an early morning northeast crash that killed one teen and sent two minors to hospital has been located.

The fatal hit-and-run took place at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday along 52nd Street N.E. near the 16th Avenue interchange. The collision caused one vehicle to flip.

A teenage male who had been in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other minors who had been in the vehicle were transported by ambulance to the Alberta Children's Hospital. Police have not confirmed if the deceased was the driver.

The driver of the other vehicle — believed to be a silver sedan — fled the area following the crash. According to police, the suspect car was located Wednesday morning at an undisclosed location in the northeast. Police have not indicated whether an arrest has been made in connection with the collision.

As of 7 a.m., the northbound and southbound lanes of 52nd Street remain closed to traffic between Rundlehorn Drive and Madigan Drive.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.