CALGARY -- Police in Airdrie are looking to identify a suspect they say took a number of items from a Winners store last week.

Officials say they were informed that a man was inside the shop, located at 2761 Main Street, on Jan. 18 and left the store at about 7:30 p.m. carrying a number of items he allegedly did not pay for.

The man is described as:

Caucasian

Approximately 30 years old

Wearing a black jacket, black pants and blue toque

Anyone with information regarding this crime or can identify the suspect is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.