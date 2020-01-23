Suspect wanted in connection with theft from Airdrie Winners
Airdrie RCMP are looking to identify this man, wanted in connection with a theft from a clothing store on Jan. 18. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Police in Airdrie are looking to identify a suspect they say took a number of items from a Winners store last week.
Officials say they were informed that a man was inside the shop, located at 2761 Main Street, on Jan. 18 and left the store at about 7:30 p.m. carrying a number of items he allegedly did not pay for.
The man is described as:
- Caucasian
- Approximately 30 years old
- Wearing a black jacket, black pants and blue toque
Anyone with information regarding this crime or can identify the suspect is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.