CALGARY -- Calgary police say a man, wanted in connection with a number of domestic incidents, was arrested following an appeal for information from the public.

Officials first released details about Anthoney Schrade earlier this week and now say he was arrested without incident.

Schrade was wanted in connection with a number of incidents between mid-August and early September of this year.

During the incidents, police said a victim's property was destroyed and a fire was set beside a building.

Officials say, following the request for information, Schrade was arrested late Thursday.

"Information from citizens is often crucial in helping move investigations forward and helping us identify and locate people suspected of a criminal offence. The support of the public and media is something we do not take for granted and we are grateful to those who share news about our investigations," CPS say in a release.

Schrade is facing multiple charges in connection with the incidents.