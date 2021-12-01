Suspect wearing distinctive shoes captured on video during Lethbridge break-in

CALGARY -

Lethbridge Police Service is hoping someone will recognize a suspect who was captured on surveillance video during a break-in while wearing distinctive shoes.

It happened in the early-morning hours of Nov. 29 when someone broke into the Canadian Tire store at 2705 Fairway Road S.

The suspect was wearing distinctive white and black Jordan sneakers, along with a dark coat with the hood up and dark pants. He had a mask over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPS at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.