Olds RCMP are looking for a group of suspects, including one man who wore an iconic horror movie mask to hide his identity, during the theft of several vehicles from a local car lot.

At about 2:46 a.m. on Thursday, police were notified about a break-in at the Dodge dealership in Olds.

The suspects used a vehicle to ram their way through a barricade.

Three suspects got out of the truck while a fourth remained inside the Ford truck. Once in the lot, the three male suspects stole three other vehicles, two Dodge Ram trucks and a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A cleaner was inside the dealership at the time of the incident, but they made no contact with the suspects.

One of the men was captured on security video and RCMP is seeking the public’s help to identify him.

He was seen wearing a ‘Jason’ mask, black t-shirt with white writing, blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Descriptions of the other suspects are unavailable.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify this man is asked to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324 or your local detachment.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.