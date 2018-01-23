A 52-year-old Calgary man has been arrested and charged in connection with numerous domestic offences following a police search that lasted at least five days.

Ernest Marcel Boostrom was being monitored by the Calgary Police Service’s Habitual Offender Management and Enforcement (HOME) team and 15 criminal warrants for his arrest were issued on Thursday, January 18.

On Tuesday, January 23, police confirmed Boostrom was arrested at an undisclosed location.

CPS officials have not released the nature of Boostrom’s alleged offences in order to protect the privacy of the victim.