Mounties are investigating after a fire at a rural property earlier this week led to the discovery of what’s believed to be a sizable marijuana grow op at a small community in southern Alberta.

Taber/Vauxhall RCMP were contacted by the Wrentham Fire Department on March 4 to assist with a structure fire at an acreage near Wrentham.

While crews were working to extinguish the fire in a large shop, they discovered a number of suspected cannabis plants inside.

Further investigation by police discovered remnants of the drug operation.

No one has been charged in connection with the suspected cannabis and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Taber RCMP at 403-223-4447.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), going online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Wrentham is about 45 minutes southeast of Lethbridge.