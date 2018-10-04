CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Suspected carfentanil found during ALERT bust in Lethbridge
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 12:34PM MDT
ALERT Lethbridge have arrested three people after a quantity of drugs, including a substance believed to be carfentanil, was found inside a home in the city’s west end.
In late September, ALERT’s Organized Crime and Gang Unit searched a home with the assistance of the Lethbridge Police Service following reports of drug activity taking place at the location.
As a result, ALERT found:
- eight grams of suspected carfentanil
- eight grams of methamphetamine
- 19 grams of cannabis
- 188 grams of a cocaine buffing agent
- various weapons
- various items of stolen property, including bicycles, electronics and tools
Curtis Carbert, 38, Devin Jones, 28, and Chassidy Morin, 39, were all arrested during the operation.
Carbert, who was wanted on a number of warrants issued by Lethbridge police, is charged with:
- possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of a controlled substance
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- possession of a weapon while prohibited
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- failure to comply with a probation order
- unlawful possession of identity information
Jones is charged with:
- possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of a controlled substance
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public
Morin is charged with:
- possession of a controlled substance
- unlawful possession of credit card data
Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).