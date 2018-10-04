ALERT Lethbridge have arrested three people after a quantity of drugs, including a substance believed to be carfentanil, was found inside a home in the city’s west end.

In late September, ALERT’s Organized Crime and Gang Unit searched a home with the assistance of the Lethbridge Police Service following reports of drug activity taking place at the location.

As a result, ALERT found:

eight grams of suspected carfentanil

eight grams of methamphetamine

19 grams of cannabis

188 grams of a cocaine buffing agent

various weapons

various items of stolen property, including bicycles, electronics and tools

Curtis Carbert, 38, Devin Jones, 28, and Chassidy Morin, 39, were all arrested during the operation.

Carbert, who was wanted on a number of warrants issued by Lethbridge police, is charged with:

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a controlled substance

possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a weapon while prohibited

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

failure to comply with a probation order

unlawful possession of identity information

Jones is charged with:

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a controlled substance

possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public

Morin is charged with:

possession of a controlled substance

unlawful possession of credit card data

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).