CALGARY ­– A 34-year-old man has been charged following a significant cocaine seizure in Medicine Hat.

According to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) officials, officers searched two Medicine Hat homes on Wednesday, October 9. The drug trafficking investigation was spurred in September by a tip.

During the searches, police seized:

347 grams of cocaine

$37,515 in cash

Prohibited weapons including brass knuckles and knives

As a result of the investigation, Shane Peters, 34, was arrested while leaving a home in the Medicine Hat neighbourhood of North Flats.

Peters has been charged with:

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of crime

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Breach of a court order

According to Staff Sergeant Kelsey Fraser of the Medicine Hat Police Service, Peters was bound by a weapons prohibition at the time of the arrest.