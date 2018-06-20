Students of Olympic Heights School in Strathcona Park spent their lunch hour indoors on Wednesday while conservation officers scoured the neighbourhood following a reported cougar sighting by a community member.

In a letter to parents and guardians, principal Dave Quon confirmed the students were kept inside the school, in the 800 block of Strathcona Drive S.W., during an Alberta Fish and Wildlife investigation into suspected cougar activity in a ravine near the school.

Conservation officers spotted the animal and determined it was a large bobcat and not a cougar. The bobcat had ventured far from the school grounds and posed no risk to the students by early Wednesday afternoon.

In his letter, the principal encouraged families to discuss safety and review Alberta Fish and Wildlife’s bobcat safety tips.