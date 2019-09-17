A problem property in the southeast Calgary community of Southview was shuttered for the second time in less than a year by Alberta’s Safe Communities and Neigbourhood (SCAN) Unit on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Community Safety Order filed Sept. 12, people living in or visiting the house at 2000 Cottonwood Cres. S.E. were allegedly using and selling drugs.

In October 2018, members of the Calgary Police Service and Alberta Sheriffs boarded up and fenced-off the property after neighbour complaints and several overdoses, including one fatality, were observed at the home.

The property was closed off until January, but the problems persisted after people were allowed back into the home. Police responded to the property a total of 39 times over the last two years, including for an assault in August that involved two men beating a resident of the house with a baseball bat and ball-peen hammer.

The most recent closure will be enforced until Dec. 16. Once that ends, the order forbids the owner of the property from having visitors or tenants for a period of five years, which ends Dec. 16, 2024.