CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Suspected drug trafficking at North Hill Mall and in Sunnyside results in charges
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:55PM MDT
Seven people face charges following reported drug trafficking in a northwest neighbourhood, a northwest shopping centre and along the Bow River pathway.
On June 19, police launched an investigation into suspected drug deals at North Hill Mall, in the community of Sunnyside and along Memorial Drive following reports from concerned citizens.
Following a three-day investigation into drug trafficking, officers arrested a number of suspects. The following seven people face charges:
- Christopher Sterling, 40 years old
- James William Didyk, 40 years old
- Morgan Rouse, 38 years old
- Kevin Allen Bush, 36 years old
- Austin Bradly Luck, 33 years old
- Leonard Fellow, 24 years old
- Anthony Michael Delage, 21 years old
The accused face charges in connection with the trafficking of controlled substances to weapons offences.