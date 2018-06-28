Seven people face charges following reported drug trafficking in a northwest neighbourhood, a northwest shopping centre and along the Bow River pathway.

On June 19, police launched an investigation into suspected drug deals at North Hill Mall, in the community of Sunnyside and along Memorial Drive following reports from concerned citizens.

Following a three-day investigation into drug trafficking, officers arrested a number of suspects. The following seven people face charges:

Christopher Sterling, 40 years old

James William Didyk, 40 years old

Morgan Rouse, 38 years old

Kevin Allen Bush, 36 years old

Austin Bradly Luck, 33 years old

Leonard Fellow, 24 years old

Anthony Michael Delage, 21 years old

The accused face charges in connection with the trafficking of controlled substances to weapons offences.