Suspected 'grandparents scammer' wanted on 17 warrants

Calgary police need your help finding a woman wanted in connection with multiple cases of bilking seniors out of cash.

There are 17 warrants out for Alana Love Duncan's arrest.

The 45-year-old is wanted for:

Possession of counterfeit money;

Possession of stolen property;

Defrauding a person of over $5,000;

Failing to appear in court; and

"Other offences," according to police.

Police believe Duncan is involved in "grandparents scams" and responsible for defrauding seniors by claiming to be a loved one in need of money to get out of a jam.

Often, the scammers call or text.

And often, the amount of money requested to, say, "make bail," is thousands of dollars.

Duncan is described as:

Approximately 5'4";

Approximately 170 lbs;

Black-haired; and

Green-eyed.

Police have released images of their suspect.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

Seniors can learn how to protect themselves against such scams on the CPS website.