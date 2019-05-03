Police in Red Deer have arrested three people they believe are connected to a Hells Angels support club following a two-year investigation dubbed Project Rocker.

Launched in April 2017, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) investigation focused on suspected drug trafficking activities by the Syndicate outlaw motorcycle club, which police say is a support club of the Hells Angels.

Project Rocker wrapped up on Tuesday when three people were arrested and three homes were searched, where an estimated $350,000 in drugs were seized, along with firearms, motorcycles and cash.

The search produced:

Three kilograms of cocaine.

Nine kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent.

2.8 kilograms of cannabis.

One handgun.

One SKS rifle.

Four vehicles.

$78,794 in cash.

Police allege members of the Syndicate were involved in an extensive drug trafficking network operating in the Red Deer area.

Casey Chapin, 33, is charged with:

Conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance.

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Money laundering.

Possession of proceeds of crime.

Possession of proceeds of crime for the purpose of trafficking.

Six firearms-related offences.

Joel Befus, 32, is charged with:

Conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance.

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Bailey Chapin, 29, is charged with:

Possession of proceeds of crime.

Five firearms-related offences.

All three have been released on bail.

Police allege Casey Chapin and Befus are full-patch members of the Syndicate.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.