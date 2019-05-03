Police in High River are asking for help from the public as they attempt to identify two men with heavy accents who allegedly stopped a vehicle while impersonating police and stole cash.

According to RCMP, a male driver was travelling on 498 Avenue, near Highway 2A, on the afternoon of Saturday, April 20. A dark coloured SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer, approached the victim’s vehicle and activated what appeared to be police lights on the SUV.

The victim pulled over and two men exited the SUV. The suspects allegedly asked the victim for his licence and registration before telling him to get out so they could search the vehicle. The victim complied and the men took an undisclosed amount of cash from the vehicle before returning to the SUV and driving off.

One of the suspects was said to be tall and muscular with clean cut hair, while his accomplice was of average height with a medium built.

RCMP say the suspects had heavy accents and may be of Romanian descent.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged police impersonators is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment at 403-652-2357 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

RCMP officials remind the public that any officer who conducts a traffic stop or arrest will have police identification that can be verified by calling 9-1-1