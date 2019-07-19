

CTV News Calgary





A Calgary Police Service investigation into a suspected stolen vehicle in the Beltline resulted in three people being taken into custody and damage to a police vehicle.

A police unit approached a red Pontiac Vibe near the intersection of 14th Avenue and 8th Street Southwest shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. The car drove at, and rammed, the police vehicle.

No one was injured in the collision and officers arrested three people, including two minors, on scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.