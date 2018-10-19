Calgary police are seeking the public’s help to identify a pair of suspects believed to be behind at least three recent break-ins.

Officials say that in each instance, a man wearing a high-visibility vest knocks on the front door of a home. When there is no answer, a second man arrives to assist him in forcing his way inside and acting as a lookout.

Investigators say that three homes have already fallen victim to the ploy in the last few weeks:

September 30, 2018 between 8:30 and 9:00 p.m. at a home on Panorama Hill Circle N.W.

October 4, 2018 at about 12:45 p.m. at a home in the 12700 block of Canso Place S.W.

October 11, 2018 at about 2:00 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Evergreen Hill S.W.

Once inside, the offenders stole a number of items, including jewelry and identification documents.

Police say that the culprits have also been spotted in the community of Lake Bonavista. When homeowners happen to answer the door, the suspect gives them an excuse about being at the wrong home.

Investigators also believe that the suspects in these incidents are responsible for a number of other break-ins in Edmonton.

Calgary police add that the pair were captured in the act of breaking into a home on video from a hidden camera.

The first suspect is described as:

178 cm (5’10”) tall

medium build

seen wearing beige pants, a yellow reflective vest, grey hat, gloves and black sunglasses

The second suspect is described as:

180 cm (5’11”) tall

heavy build

seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a black hat

Police are also offering the following tips to help residents defend themselves against similar incidents:

ensure all doors are locked, even when people are home

report suspicious persons or activity to police immediately

consider installing a home security system or security cameras

when you are having packages delivered, request that they are left at a back door or at distribution facility

completing the #9PMRoutine on a regular basis

Anyone with information about these offences or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org