Two men from Calgary have been arrested and charged in connection with a Saturday morning home invasion in Chestermere.

According to RCMP, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of East Chestermere Drive shortly before 8:00 a.m. on October 27 following reports someone had gained access to the residence and was attempting to steal firearms.

During the invasion, an occupant of the home confronted the intruder, a struggle ensued and a shot was fired. The suspect fled the home with four guns and entered an awaiting vehicle.

Investigators identified the suspect and the getaway driver as residents of Calgary and the two men were arrested on Sunday with assistance from the Calgary Police Service. RCMP have located one of the stolen firearms.

“While this was a targeted incident and our residents did not faces an immediate threat, crimes such as this have no place in Chestermere,” said Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz, Chestermere RCMP detachment commander in a statement released Tuesday.

As a result of the investigation, 20-year-old Zachary Haines-Matthews and 21-year-old Timothy Taylor have been charged.

Taylor faces a total of 31 charges including:

Robbery

Break and enter with intent to steal a firearm

Use firearm in the commission of an offence

Pointing a firearm

Assault with a weapon

Trafficking firearms (three counts)

Taylor remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on Friday, November 2.

Haines-Matthews faces charges that include:

Break-and-enter with intent to steal a firearm

Theft under $5,000 (four counts)

Possession of a firearm in a vehicle (four counts)

The 20-year-old has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on November 26.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident and suspect additional charges against the suspects may be laid.