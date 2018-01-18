Calgary police say that five men have been charged in connection with a series of stolen vehicle incidents that took place in December 2017.

Members of the CPS Auto Theft District Operations Team (DOT) say that the men have been charged with 37 offences.

The Auto Theft DOT first became aware of the situation when a stolen Dodge Ram, that police were aware of, was involved in a high-speed ‘taunting’ incident in the city on December 14., 2017.

The vehicle fled, but later returned and was dumped near 14 Street and 16 Avenue N.W.

Police seized the vehicle and used the evidence gathered from it to identify a number of other suspects believed to be linked to the stolen truck.

One suspect was identified and arrested on December 20. He was charged with five breach-related charges.

A day earlier, police discovered additional information about the investigation, including a possible connection to a number of other stolen vehicles; a white Toyota Tacoma and a blue Audi A4. As a result, the Auto Theft DOT decided to use covert tactics to locate and arrest the suspects.

On December 21, police were called about a break in at a home in the 500 block of Tuscany Springs Boulevard N.W. Evidence at that scene led police to believe the incident was connected to the main stolen vehicle investigation, so officers worked to find those two vehicles.

Police eventually found the stolen Tacoma at an arena in the 2300 block of 47 Avenue S.W. A man and a woman were seen leaving the vehicle and going into the arena. Officers then went inside and found the pair in one of the viewing areas.

The woman was arrested without incident but later released without being charged while the male suspect was arrested after a brief struggle. He was charged with 14 offences and 10 outstanding warrants.

A subsequent search of the Tacoma located items from the Tuscany break in and a similar incident in Pineridge. Investigators say $30,000 worth of property was recovered.

The stolen Audi A4 was found outside a Walmart in the 200 block of East Hills Boulevard S.E. on December 22. Two men were seen getting out of the car and going into the store.

While members of the Auto Theft DOT secured the vehicle, patrol officers and members of the Canine Unit waited outside the store for the offenders. Both men were arrested without incident.

Investigators say that on December 28 another stolen vehicle, a 2009 Ford F150, was seen near a grocery store in the 1800 block of Centre Street N. Police say this vehicle was also linked to the investigation.

The driver of this truck was arrested by members of the Auto Theft DOT without incident and was charged with nine offences. Two more stolen Ford F150s were recovered as a result.

In total, five men have been charged with 37 offences and 15 outstanding warrants:

· Cameron Randall , 34, has been charged with five counts of breach of probation

Dale Christopher MacPherson, 33, has been charged with:

o three counts of possession of a controlled substance

o three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance order

o two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

o one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000

o one count of break and enter

o one count of possession of break-in instruments

o one count of resisting arrest

o one count of driving an uninsured motor vehicle

o one count of operating a motor vehicle without a valid licence

o Ten outstanding warrants from British Columbia were also executed as a result of his capture.

· Evan Richard Buttle, 31, has been charged with:

o four counts of breach of probation

o one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000

o one count of possession of stolen property under $5,000

o one count of resisting arrest

o one count of driving while disqualified

o one count of driving an uninsured motor vehicle

· Julius Peacemaker , 30, has been charged with four outstanding warrants

Matthew Alan Douglas Cross, 35, has been charged with:

o two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000

o two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

o two counts of driving while criminally disqualified

o two counts of driving a motor vehicle with no insurance

o one count of possession of break-in instruments.

o Cross was also charged with one outstanding warrant.

Investigators say that $180,000 worth of stolen property, including five trucks and one car, was recovered in the operation.