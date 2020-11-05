Advertisement
Suspects charged in alleged sexual assault, exploitation of teen in downtown hotel
An investigation into alleged sexual exploitation, sexual assault and trafficking of a teenage girl began in March following a police response to a hotel in downtown Calgary (file)
CALGARY -- A man and a woman face several charges, including sexual assault, following an investigation into the alleged trafficking of a 15-year-old girl at a hotel in downtown Calgary.
Officers were called to the Sandman Hotel in the 800 block of Seventh Ave. S.W. on the evening of March 25 following a report expressing concerns that a teenager was being sexually exploited.
According to police, the investigation revealed the girl was being trafficked by a woman and made to perform sexual acts with the woman and a man in exchange for drugs and money.
On Thursday, police arrested and charged 19-year-old Cheyenne Madison Savannah Lee Schmeikal and 48-year-old Michael Todd Mazar in connection with the investigation.
Schmeikal's six charges include:
- Obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years
- Sexual assault
- Trafficking a person under 18 years
- Possession of child pornography
Mazar has been charged with the following four offences:
- Sexual assault
- Sexual interference
- Invitation to sexual touching
- Obtaining sexual services for consideration
The accused are scheduled to appear in court later this month.
Anyone with information that could potentially assist the investigation into sexual exploitation is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
The Calgary Police Service encourages anyone who feels they have been a victim of a sexual assault to report the incident.