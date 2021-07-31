Advertisement
Suspects snatch cash and a computer during alleged robbery in Conrich, Alta.
Strathmore RCMP are seeking to identify these two men, believed to be connected to an incident in Conrich, Alta. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Police are investigating after they say a pair of men, one of whom was armed with a pistol, robbed a store in the hamlet of Conrich.
Strathmore RCMP were alerted to the incident, at the Conrich Gas Plus, at 5:50 p.m. on Friday.
They say two men entered the establishment, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash.
Police say the suspects took an undisclosed quantity of cash as well as a computer before fleeing the scene.
No one was injured in the incident.
RCMP police dog services attended the scene, but the suspects have not been located.
They are described as:
Suspect #1
- Caucasian;
- Slight build and height and;
- Wearing a red patterned coat over a grey striped hoodie and green and black pants.
Suspect #2
- Caucasian;
- Medium build and height and;
- Wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a red and white bandanna mask.
Police say the suspects were driving a red Chevrolet Malibu.
Anyone with information concerning this robbery or the suspects involved please contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3969 or your local police.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.