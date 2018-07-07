Coaldale RCMP says they are looking for a suspect or group of suspects involved in an incident of vandalism to a new home under construction that resulted in around $90,000 in damage.

Investigators say that on the evening of July 4 or early morning hours of July 5, a suspect or suspects entered a new duplex being built on Sundance Drive in Coalhurst.

The taps inside the unit were all turned on and left running, resulting in extensive flood damage throughout the home before it was discovered hours later by a representative of the construction company.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying any suspicious persons who may have been in the area at the time the incident took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coaldale Rural RCMP at 403-329-5080. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).