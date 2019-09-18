Police in Lethbridge are looking for the public's help to identify three men wanted in connection with an alleged armed robbery on Tuesday morning.

Officials say they were called to the scene, in the 100 block of 13 Street N., at about 6:54 a.m. on September 17.

Police learned a 19-year-old man was sitting behind a Dollarama store when he was approached by three men who asked him for drugs.

One of the men then pulled out a machete and demanded cash.

The victim immediately ran from the area, with one of the suspects chasing after him for a short distance.

He eventually escaped without injury, but his bicycle and back pack were stolen in the process.

Police have since obtained images of the suspects and are releasing them in the hopes that they could be identified.

Suspect 1 is described as:

Caucasian male

Mid 20s

Approximately 5' (152 cm) tall

Skinny build

Blond hair

Suspect 2 is described as:

Aboriginal male

Mid 20s

Skinny build

Facial hair

Wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, jeans and a black bandana around his neck

Suspect 3 is described as:

Aboriginal male

Mid 20s

Skinny build

Wearing a dark sweater, dark sweatpants and red shoes

Anyone with information about the incident, recognizes the suspects or has any other details is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.