Suspects sought following a theft at Calgary's Southcentre Mall

Calgary police are investigating following a theft at Southcentre Mall on Thursday night.

Police say a man and woman robbed the Aritzia store at around 8 p.m.

They fled in a silver minivan with tinted windows, and police say the driver attempted to run down mall security.

Officers are now searching for the van and suspects.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.