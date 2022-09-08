Suspects sought in suspected kidnapping, assault in SUV between Calgary and Airdrie

The Calgary Police Service is seeking tips from the public and dash cam footage after a man was allegedly confined in a vehicle and assaulted during a drive north of the city.

Investigators believe the victim was held against his will in an SUV on Aug. 29 and physically attacked by several men as the vehicle travelled from Calgary to Airdrie and back to Calgary.

After being released in the city, the man received treatment in hospital for his undisclosed injuries and the assault was reported to police.

The attack is believed to have been targeted but a motive has not been determined.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver SUV with tinted windows that's believed to be around a 2010 model, but a specific make and model have not been confirmed.

CPS members believe the vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of Highway 2, just south of the Yankee Valley Boulevard exit, between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on the night of the attack.

Anyone who has information regarding the suspected kidnapping and attack, or has dash cam footage from the area on the night of the assault, is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.