RCMP south of Calgary arrested a trio of sticky-fingered thieves early Thursday morning, finding them in possession of allegedly stolen property and drugs as well as $20,000 worth of maple syrup.

Members of the Nanton and High River RCMP were conducting routine patrols on Township Road 164 and Range Road 290 when they discovered a truck and cargo trailer reported stolen from Chestermere earlier in the morning.

Police approached the truck, but the driver got out and jumped into a silver car waiting nearby.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but it fled the area.

Support was called in from Nanton, High River, Claresholm and Turner Valley detachments and the fleeing vehicle was stopped just south of Black Diamond, near Highway 22.

A subsequent investigation discovered $110,000 of stolen property, including $20,000 in maple syrup.

Two women and one man were arrested:

Shelby Isabel Lillian Kalman, 20, of Claresholm, has been charged with:

operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public

operating a motor vehicle while being pursuit

possession of stolen property over $5,000

possession of a controlled substance

four counts of fail to comply with recognizance

Shawn Evan Mclaughlin, 28, of Lyalta, has been charged with:

possession of stolen property over $5,000

possession of a controlled substance

four counts of fail to comply with recognizance

Char-lee Jane Fernell, 23, of High River, has been charged with:

possession of stolen property over $5,000

possession of a controlled substance

Kalman and Mclaughlin have been remanded into custody and will appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on December 3 and November 30 respectively.

Fernell was released on a promise to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on December 3.