An investigation by members of the Halifax Regional Police Service (HRPS) into an unspecified altercation in November of 2017 has resulted in a charge against an off-duty member of the Calgary Police Service.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, Constable Bryan Morton was arrested and charged with common assault on January 19, 2018 in connection with the HRPS investigation into an incident that allegedly occurred on November 12, 2017.

At the time of the alleged offence, Morton was not an active member of the CPS as he had been relieved from duty without pay in connection with an unrelated matter.

Morton was suspended from the CPS after being charged with criminal harassment and bribery in 2016. The suspended constable is scheduled to face the corruption charges in Calgary next week.