Suspended sentence for Calgary woman who left body of newborn daughter in dumpster

CALGARY -

An Alberta judge has handed a suspended sentence to the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.

Nina Albright, who is now 24, entered a guilty plea last November to offering an indignity to a body.

Court has heard that Albright gave birth in her parents' home but told police the infant stopped breathing after a couple of minutes.

She said she tried to clear the baby's airway but didn't call for help.

Albright was also given 18 months probation.

Three medical examiners determined the baby girl was born alive, but couldn't say when she died.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.