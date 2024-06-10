Suspicious death in Crescent Heights remains a mystery as police ask public for tips

Calgary police say although an autopsy has been completed, they're still unsure what killed a man in the community of Crescent Heights last week.

First responders were called to a house in the 900 block of First Street N.W. at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, for reports of a fight.

Paramedics found a man in medical distress inside the home, and though they attempted life-saving measures, the man died at the scene.

Police said in a Monday update that autopsy results remain "undetermined" for both the cause and manner of death.

As such, police aren't releasing the man’s identity at this time.

"The circumstances around the victim’s death are still considered suspicious and our homicide unit continues to investigate," said a news release.

A man taken into custody by police at the scene has been released without charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.