CALGARY -- Police are investigating a suspicious death in northeast Calgary on Monday morning.

Few details are available but officers were called to the 3500 block of 32nd Avenue N.E. about 9:15 a.m. for reports of a man being in medical distress.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics before police arrived.

Police tape cordoned off a large area behind the Safeway and investigators could be seen working near a dumpster.

The homicide unit is now investigating and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.