CALGARY -- Calgary police have identified the man whose body was found Sunday in a northeast home as 58-year-old Mahmoud Ahmid Aburashed.

Aburashed's death has been ruled a homicide and police are asking the public for help to solve the case.

Police responded to a home in the 400 block of 28th Avenue N.E. around 12:30 p.m. for a check on welfare call, where they found the man's body.

Police say they believe the death happened two days earlier on Friday morning. His cause of death has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.

Police will speak to the media about the case at 2:45 p.m. CTV News will broadcast the event live on our website.