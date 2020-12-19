CALGARY -- Officials are investigating after a infant's body was discovered at a home in southeast Calgary.

Calgary police say the death took place inside a home in the 100 block of Brightonstone Bay S.E.

There are no details about what exactly took place as officials say it is still very early in the investigation.

"An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning to start the process of determining the cause of the baby’s death. However, investigators are confident that the circumstances of this death pose no risk to any other children or the public," CPS writes in a statement.

No further information is being released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact us by calling the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips"