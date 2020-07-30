CALGARY -- Police say human remains that were found on the Piikani Nation earlier this week have been identified as a missing 16-year-old boy.

Piikani Nation RCMP were called to investigate the discovery of a body on July 27.

An autopsy, conducted in Calgary, has now identified the victim as 16-year-old Tregan Crow Eagle, a youth that had gone missing on July 22.

Officials say his manner of death has led them to believe he was murdered.

Crow Eagle was last seen at a home in Brocket, Alta., a community located approximately an hour west of Lethbridge.

There are no additional details on the incident, but police will provide an update when more is known.

Anyone with information about the homicide, including who might be responsible, is asked to contact Piikani Nation RCMP by calling 403-965-2000 or your local police service.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.