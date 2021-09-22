Suspicious device found at site of early morning fire in southeast Calgary, police investigating

CALGARY -

Calgary police are investigating after a suspicious device was found during a house fire response in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke early Wednesday.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the house when firefighters arrived in the 6400 block of Penbrooke Drive S.E. about 6 a.m.

"Firefighters mounted an interior attack and the fire was quickly brought under control thus limiting fire damage to the room of origin," read a release.

Residents of the house were able to get out and one person was taken to hospital suffering smoke inhalation. Firefighters also rescued a dog from the home uninjured.

Firefighters came across the device while battling the flames. Investigators are now searching for a cause to the fire.

Anyone with photos or video of the incident, especially from the time before firefighters arrived, is asked to email them to piofire@calgary.ca.