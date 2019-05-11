Officials are investigating to see if a fire that destroyed a home in Marlborough early Saturday was deliberately set.

Fire crews were called to the home, in the 5000 block of Maryvale Drive N.E., at around 6:10 a.m.

By the time they arrived, flames had already engulfed the home and detached garage.

Witnesses told them no one was inside the home when it caught fire, so firefighters concentrated on protecting other homes in the area.

The fire was extinguished, but it’s likely both the home and garage will need to be demolished.

The CPS Arson Unit, along with fire investigators, are working to determine the cause of the blaze.