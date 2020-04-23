BROOKS, ALTA. -- A southern Alberta man has been handed a fine from RCMP for violating an order to self-quarantine this week.

Brooks RCMP were called to respond to a complaint about a suspicious man found loitering around houses and vehicles in the community's north end Wednesday.

Following an investigation, RCMP found a number of items belonging to someone they knew had been ordered by Alberta Health Services (AHS) to be in self-quarantine.

An hour later, the 19-year-old man was found in Lake Stafford Park.

Police officers, wearing personal protective equipment, confronted the man and issued him a $1,200 fine for violating Section 73(1) of the Alberta Public Health Act. He was then escorted back to his residence without further incident.

Officials say because the attending officers were properly protected, they did not need to go into self-isolation.