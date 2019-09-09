Calgary police have successfully removed a suspicious package found outside of a building in the city’s northeast.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of 18 Street N.E. shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

The package, which appeared to be a black suitcase with the words "Bomb" and "Watch Out" printed on the side, was placed in a parking lot between two buildings. Police evacuated nearby local businesses and officers also blocked off roads near the scene and taped off a local park.

A bomb disposal robot was deployed and the package was successfully detonated shortly after 10:30 a.m.

"We deemed that the package was not an explosive package," said Staff Sgt. Scott McCann of the Calgary Police Service. "However, we want to continue our investigation at this time and we’ve called out our arson unit to continue on with this investigation."

The contents of the package have not been confirmed, but one man told CTV News that he witnessed two men holding that same briefcase.

Geno Raba was sleeping in his camper Sunday night when he noticed two people carrying the package. "They started stripping copper and I noticed they had that briefcase," said Raba. "One guy showed up and said 'hey, I got a new case for your tools' so I let them do what they do and I woke up this morning to police tape on the back of my camper."

Raba adds that he believes the men were taking drugs when they left the package.

"It’s wrong, think about what you’re doing, think about the consequences of what you’re doing right? It’s garbage you’re leaving behind and to write bomb on it just to cause an issue like this is wrong."

Others in the community weren’t as surprised.

Charles Allum lives just across the street on 24 Avenue N.E. and says police frequent the area often due to drug activity in the neighbourhood.

"There's drugs. People buy drugs here all the time. You see the usual pull over, pick it up and they're gone."

Calgary police investigators say a crime like this is likely to come with a mischief charge and they will be looking through surveillance footage to find out who may be responsible.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.