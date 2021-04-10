CALGARY -- Police and firefighters have been dispatched to the scene of a suspicious package that was found near the Reconciliation Bridge.

Reports indicate the call came in at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday and crews were deployed to an area underneath the bridge, which spans the Bow River.

Calgary police have already shut down southbound traffic on the bridge, but eastbound traffic, along Memorial Drive, is still being allowed through.

Pedestrian access on the north and south sides of the bridge is also closed.

Reports from the scene say the item is a slow cooker, but emergency crews aren't taking any chances.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…