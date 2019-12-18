Suspicious package investigation near Macleod Trail prompts evacuation of businesses
Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 11:32AM MST Last Updated Wednesday, December 18, 2019 2:01PM MST
CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has cordoned off an area behind a hotel along Macleod Trail following an investigation into a suspicious package in a vehicle.
Police were called to the alleyway behind the Days Inn in the 3800 block of Macleod Trail S. at approximately 10 a.m.
Several businesses in the area have been evacuated and the area has been closed to vehicles and pedestrians. CTrain service has been halted between the Erlton and 39 Ave stations.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.
RELATED IMAGES