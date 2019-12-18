CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has cordoned off an area behind a hotel along Macleod Trail following an investigation into a suspicious package in a vehicle.

Police were called to the alleyway behind the Days Inn in the 3800 block of Macleod Trail S. at approximately 10 a.m.

Several businesses in the area have been evacuated and the area has been closed to vehicles and pedestrians. CTrain service has been halted between the Erlton and 39 Ave stations.

#CTRiders, due to a police matter the #RedLine has a disruption. All stations are still being serviced. CTrains are running from Tuscany to Erlton & back and CTrains are running from Somerset to 39 Av stn & back. Shuttle buses will connect you between Erlton & 39 Ave. pic.twitter.com/IFMFwURinJ — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) December 18, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.