DEVELOPING
Suspicious package investigation prompts closure of section of 17th Ave. S.W.
A section of 17th Ave. S.W. has been closed to traffic and pedestrians during a police investigation into a suspicious package.
CALGARY -
A one-block stretch of 17th Avenue S.W. and two blocks of Eighth Street S.W. have been closed to the public as police investigate reports of a suspicious package.
The initial call to police was placed shortly before 10 a.m.
As of 1 p.m., the following closures are in place:
- 17th Avenue S.W between Seventh Street and Eighth Street
- Eighth Street S.W. between 16th Avenue and 18th Avenue
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.