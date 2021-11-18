Suspicious package investigation prompts closure of section of 17th Ave. S.W.

CALGARY -

A one-block stretch of 17th Avenue S.W. and two blocks of Eighth Street S.W. have been closed to the public as police investigate reports of a suspicious package.

The initial call to police was placed shortly before 10 a.m.

As of 1 p.m., the following closures are in place:

17th Avenue S.W between Seventh Street and Eighth Street

Eighth Street S.W. between 16th Avenue and 18th Avenue

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.