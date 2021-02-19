Advertisement
Suspicious package prompts evacuation of several Penbrooke Meadows homes
Published Friday, February 19, 2021 8:39AM MST Last Updated Friday, February 19, 2021 10:25AM MST
A suspicious package investigation is underway in the 5400 block of Pensacola Cres. S.E. (file)
CALGARY -- Residents of a street in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood have been displaced from their homes as police investigate a suspicious package.
Calgary Police Service officials confirm the package in the 5400 block of Pensacola Cres. S.E. was reported at around 7 a.m.
Calgary Transit buses have been deployed to the scene to provide shelter.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.