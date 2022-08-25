Suspicious package suspect sought in northeast investigation

The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance camera stills of a man wanted in connection with a suspicious package investigation in a northeast industrial park last month.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of 68th Avenue N.E., in the Deerfoot Business Centre area, shortly before 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 after someone spotted what appeared to be an improvised explosive device.

Tactical team members inspected the package and determined it was non-explosive.

Police have released surveillance camera images of a man who is considered a suspect. Investigators believe the man had intended to cause damage.

He is described as having brown hair and a small build, and was wearing a grey jacket and pants at the time.

CPS officials confirm the suspect is not the same person who reported the suspicious package.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the surveillance or who has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.