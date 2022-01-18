Suspicious vehicle leads to seizure of weapons, ammo, catalytic converters

CALGARY -

Two Airdrie men face multiple charges after a Sunday report of a suspicious vehicle led to the discovery of stolen catalytic converter parts, numerous weapons and ammunition.

Airdrie RCMP responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the Luxtone area of Airdrie on Sunday. Police investigated and discovered the man sitting inside the vehicle had outstanding warrants and the vehicle he was sitting in was stolen as well as the vehicle he was parked beside.

Two more men were arrested inside the residence.

A search warrant for the residence was obtained, and police discovered the shells of 10 to 12 catalytic converters; two intact catalytic converters; five loaded firearms, one of which was sawed off; illegal body armour and multiple offence related tools and weapons; and thousands of rounds of a variety of ammunition.

Airdrie resident Luke Neville Baker, 36, faces the following charges:

· Three counts of possession of stolen property;

· Obstruction of a police office;

· Identity fraud; and

· Fail to comply with release conditions

Jordan Travis Kerrivan, 33, of Airdrie, faces the following charges:

· Three charges of possession stolen property;

· Five charges of unauthorized possession of firearm; and

· Five charges failing to comply with conditions.

Both were also arrested on other outstanding warrants.

Kerrivan is having his Judicial Release Hearing today. Baker was released on $50 cash bail. He'll appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Thursday.