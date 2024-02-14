Sutter notches a pair as Wranglers defeat the Moose 4-2 at Saddledome

Brett Sutter scored twice Tuesday night, leading the Wranglers to a 4-2 victory over the Manitoba Moose in the first of two back-to-back games at the Saddledome.

Ben Jones had a goal and a pair of assists, and Matt Coronato added an empty-netter for the Wranglers.

Brad Lambert and Jeffrey Viel scored for the Moose.

Connor Murphy stopped 32 shots, picking up his first AHL victory in his Saddledome debut.

The two squads do it all again Wednesday, with a Valentine’s rematch.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.